State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $493,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,778,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $374.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

