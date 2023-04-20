State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 312.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,259 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

