State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 302,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $98.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.22. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

