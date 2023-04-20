Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $166.01 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.26.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.