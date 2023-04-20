Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 24.1 %

WAL opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.