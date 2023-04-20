Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 24.1 %

WAL opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

