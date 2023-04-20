Tobam Makes New $33,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Tobam bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 501,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

