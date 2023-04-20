Tobam Acquires New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Tobam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

