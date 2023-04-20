174 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 174 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $196.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

