Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$89.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.10 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Zuora Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,606 shares of company stock valued at $803,526. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

