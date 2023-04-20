Tobam Buys New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tobam bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ball Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BALL opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

