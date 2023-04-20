UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in UDR were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after purchasing an additional 946,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 195,571 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UDR by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 806,728 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 166.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

