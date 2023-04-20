Tobam Has $103,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Nordson were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordson Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.