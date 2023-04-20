Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $59.36 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

