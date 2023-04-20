Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.60. Nayax shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 7,919 shares traded.
Nayax Stock Down 6.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
