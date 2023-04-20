Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CL King raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $126.00. The company traded as high as $119.75 and last traded at $115.62, with a volume of 54415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.35.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 55.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,198,000 after acquiring an additional 169,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $14,780,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $8,015,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 239,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

