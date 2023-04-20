Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $507.99 and last traded at $504.72, with a volume of 380769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $489.64.

The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.64.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.30. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

