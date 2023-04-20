PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.47

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.47 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 101762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.