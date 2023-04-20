Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

