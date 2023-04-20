Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.83. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 788,140 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
