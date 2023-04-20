Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.83. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 788,140 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

