PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.75. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $2,570,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,935,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,380,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,579 shares of company stock worth $48,502,884 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.