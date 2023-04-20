DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,577 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.86.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

