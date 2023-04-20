Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,710.00

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2,710.00 and last traded at $2,710.00, with a volume of 19109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,676.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,535.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,204.68. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

