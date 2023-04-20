Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $507.99 and last traded at $504.72, with a volume of 380769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $489.64.

The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.64.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 85,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 45.7% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.30.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.