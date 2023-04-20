Keybank National Association OH Has $590,000 Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.7 %

CNM opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,895.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,612,558 shares of company stock valued at $324,181,729 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.