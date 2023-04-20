Keybank National Association OH Has $507,000 Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after buying an additional 1,103,925 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after buying an additional 331,352 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after buying an additional 274,182 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after buying an additional 263,062 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,579,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.