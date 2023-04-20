Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $325.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.69 and its 200 day moving average is $340.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

