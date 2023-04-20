Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,854 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.91.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

