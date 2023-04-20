Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

