BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Up 27.2% in March

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair lowered shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

BRP Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $25.31 on Thursday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BRP Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

