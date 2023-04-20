Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.