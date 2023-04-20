DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DFDDF opened at $33.95 on Thursday. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

