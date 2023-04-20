Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.27.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
