Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.27.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 98,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

