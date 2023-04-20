FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,736,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87,364.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

