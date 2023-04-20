Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 381,500 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

