Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camber Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy Price Performance

CEI stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87. Camber Energy has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

