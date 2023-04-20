Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kewaunee Scientific

In other news, Director John Russell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $65,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,980 shares of company stock worth $62,291 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kewaunee Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

