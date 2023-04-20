Short Interest in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Increases By 27.0%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 200,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

DHR opened at $254.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

