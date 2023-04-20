Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Rises By 26.9%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

ECF opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

(Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.