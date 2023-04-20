Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Expands By 27.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DQ opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

