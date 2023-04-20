Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expands By 26.8%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,190,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 25,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

