apricus wealth LLC Buys 827 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.87.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

