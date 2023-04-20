Affinia Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Affinia Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.4% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of XOM opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $109.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
