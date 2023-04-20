Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC opened at $82.95 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

