Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

