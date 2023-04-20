Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 76,847 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,847 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Republic Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,590,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 257,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

