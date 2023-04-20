Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,395 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 80,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $172.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.