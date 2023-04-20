Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,190,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

