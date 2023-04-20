Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 22,540 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.