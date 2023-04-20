Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $147.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

