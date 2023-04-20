Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $392.77 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.